15-year-old teen injured in metro Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 15-year-old teen was shot in Northeast Atlanta Sunday morning.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, officers responded to 806 Lakepoint Place in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old female in an apartment with a gunshot wound to the leg. Initial information indicates that the victim was inside her apartment when someone fired multiple rounds at the apartment from outside.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

