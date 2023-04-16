Positively Georgia
15-year-old teen injured in metro Atlanta shooting, police say

Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a teenager injured.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 15-year-old teen was shot in Northeast Atlanta Sunday morning.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, officers responded to 806 Lakepoint Place in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old female in an apartment with a gunshot wound to the leg. Initial information indicates that the victim was inside her apartment when someone fired multiple rounds at the apartment from outside.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

