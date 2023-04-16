19-year-old shot in hand at Popeyes in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was shot in DeKalb Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 4800 block of Redan Road in reference to a second-person shot. Upon arrival, they located the 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

