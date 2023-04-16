Atlanta Dogwood Festival draws runners with Mimosa 5k

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Matilde Hernandez and Arelys Lopez met back in January, and quickly became friends, on a mission.

“We’ve been keeping together on our health and wellness,” said Hernandez.

“We are trying to keep a goal of being active in general, doing at least one 5k a month,” said Lopez.

So far, they’ve kept that promise. Their latest event was the Mimosa 5k Saturday morning at the Atlanta Dogwood Festival.

“A festival like this is a huge draw, bringing everybody to Atlanta. Being out and seeing all the vendors, all the things for the kids, it’s a good energy,” said Lopez.

The long running Atlanta arts and crafts festival features vendors with plenty of merchandise, virtually any type of art imaginable, and live music. The festival has a rich history dating back decades.

“It started in 1936 by Walter Rich, and it was to get people out of the doldrums of the depression. Now with the increased inflation and all the things people are worried about, we are here to give them the same thing, give them something to celebrate,” said Brian Hill, executive director for The Atlanta Dogwood Festival.

The festival runs through Sunday, April 16. Hernandez and Lopez hope their story

Can encourage others to get up and get moving.

“We all need to be out, getting out, movement is everything for the body,” said Hernandez.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.