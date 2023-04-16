Positively Georgia
DeKalb County duplex fire under investigation

fire truck
fire truck(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Several people” are expected to be displaced after a fire broke out at a DeKalb County duplex early Sunday morning.

According to DeKalb County fire department officials, crews responded to the area of 71 Pearl Lane around 5:19 a.m. after reports of a fire.

Crews arrived to smoke and flames at the location.

Officials said no known injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

