DeKalb County duplex fire under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Several people” are expected to be displaced after a fire broke out at a DeKalb County duplex early Sunday morning.

According to DeKalb County fire department officials, crews responded to the area of 71 Pearl Lane around 5:19 a.m. after reports of a fire.

Crews arrived to smoke and flames at the location.

Officials said no known injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

