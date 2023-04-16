Positively Georgia
‘Dispute’ led to shooting in southwest Atlanta

Sirens(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a dispute led to a shooting early Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard around 1:33 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Officers found a female with a gunshot wound upon arrival. The identity of the female and the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was involved in an altercation with a male suspect who was a passenger in a vehicle. The exchange escalated to a physical dispute between the victim and shooter,” Atlanta police officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

