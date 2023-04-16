Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Gwinnett County on Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of Pepperwood Trail in Norcross around 1:10 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a male who was dead from a gunshot wound, officials said.

The identity of the victim will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide and Crime Scene Investigations Units are investigating.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

