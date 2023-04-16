First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers and breezy end to the weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

The morning rain moved in and out nice and quickly, which will leave us with a mainly dry start to the day. A few spotty showers possible, but not expecting any heavy pockets of rain.

This afternoon, a cold front will move through bringing the chance for isolated showers and storms. The good news is, the Storm Prediciton Center dropped north Georgia from any kind of severe threat. While the afternoon will be on the mostly cloudy side, no need to cancel plans with the limited rain activity.

It will also become quite breezy this afternoon with winds out of the WNW 10-20 mph along with gusts as high as 30 mph possible.

As we start the work and school week, you’ll want to grab a light jacket. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 40s tomorrow morning ahead of a sunny afternoon with highs near 70.

We will warm day by day through the work week with highs back in the 80s by Wednesday.

A few showers are possible Friday and Saturday, but as of now, neither day looks to be a washout.

