ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold the “Run Your Bundt’s Off” 5K on Sunday morning.

According to officials, the 5K will take place in the area around Forsyth Conference Center between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Officials advise motorists in the area to be cautious and watch out for runners.

