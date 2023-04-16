Officials: 4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (Atlanta News First) - Four people were killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting in Alabama late Saturday night, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville around 10:34 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

“Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) launched a death investigation at the request of the Dadeville Police Chief,” officials said.

The identities of the shooting victims have not been released by police officials at this time.

It is unknown if any arrests were made in connection to this shooting.

According to First Baptist Church officials, a community prayer is scheduled in the parking lot outside of the church.

Dadeville is a small city located in Tallapoosa County which is about 60 miles northeast of Montgomery.

Officials say multiple agencies responded and are helping with the investigation including: The Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.