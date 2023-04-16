Positively Georgia
Man ‘accidentally shot himself in the foot’ in Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in Atlanta after police officials say a male accidentally shot himself late Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the area of the 600 block of Lee Street SW after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say “the male attempted to conceal his firearm during a security pat down during entry into the establishment. The male discharged his firearm in the process striking himself in the foot accidentally.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

