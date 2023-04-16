Man ‘accidentally shot himself in the foot’ in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in Atlanta after police officials say a male accidentally shot himself late Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the area of the 600 block of Lee Street SW after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say “the male attempted to conceal his firearm during a security pat down during entry into the establishment. The male discharged his firearm in the process striking himself in the foot accidentally.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

