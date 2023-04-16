Positively Georgia
Massive fire at Glynn County Pinova Plant forces evacuation, shelter-in-place

Glynn County Pinova Plant
Glynn County Pinova Plant(Kyle Morgan)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive fire at Pino Plant, a manufacturing plant in Brunswick, caused evacuations Saturday morning.

As firefighters are working to contain the fire, Brunswick officials said due to wind conditions, the shelter-in-place has been expanded to a 1-mile radius from the plant.

There is no word on what caused the fire and there are no injuries reported.

