Massive fire at Glynn County Pinova Plant forces evacuation, shelter-in-place

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive fire at Pino Plant, a manufacturing plant in Brunswick, caused evacuations Saturday morning.

As firefighters are working to contain the fire, Brunswick officials said due to wind conditions, the shelter-in-place has been expanded to a 1-mile radius from the plant.

There is no word on what caused the fire and there are no injuries reported.

