Southwest Atlanta home riddled with bullets after a shooting

Police sirens flashing generic photo 4(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home in southwest Atlanta was riddled with bullets after a shooting nearby early Sunday morning, Atlanta police officials said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 4:30 a.m. near the 2100 block of Bicknell Street.

Officers met with a homeowner who advised officials that “shots were fired and bullet defects damaged the exterior of his home. The homeowner and two minors were inside the home during the incident but were not injured.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

