Southwest Atlanta home riddled with bullets after a shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home in southwest Atlanta was riddled with bullets after a shooting nearby early Sunday morning, Atlanta police officials said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 4:30 a.m. near the 2100 block of Bicknell Street.

Officers met with a homeowner who advised officials that “shots were fired and bullet defects damaged the exterior of his home. The homeowner and two minors were inside the home during the incident but were not injured.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

