Thunder Task Force launches crackdown on distracted, drunk driving in Henry County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Thunder Task Force held an operation in Henry County over the weekend to crack down on drunk drivers.

“We work speed, distracted driving, we work seatbelts,” Powell Harrelson, the law enforcement coordinator, said.

The operation consists of checkpoints to catch drunk drivers on certain roads and highways.

“My ultimate goal is to arrest nobody,” Harrelson said.

Multiple agencies worked together for the operation.

According to officials, Henry County agencies requested help to reverse a nearly 90 percent increase in traffic deaths over the last five years.

Last year, 45 people were killed in traffic crashes, according to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Harrelson told Atlanta News First the operations are very successful.

“They’re very successful around the state,” he said. “Typically when we go to a jurisdiction, crashes and fatalities go down for that weekend.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.