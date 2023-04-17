Positively Georgia
10-month-old grazed by bullet in Fulton County, investigation underway

(WOIO-TV)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 10-month-old baby sustained a graze wound to the ear after a shooting in Fulton County Sunday evening.

According to officials, the incident happened at 2660 Fairland Drive. A woman at the scene told officers that her house was shot up by what appeared to be a juvenile suspect.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was outside of her home with her children when the suspect approached the home operating a vehicle and discharged a firearm at the home.

The child has no life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is an active investigation and there is no word on what led up to the shooting.

