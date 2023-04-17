Positively Georgia
29-year-old woman injured in Athens-Clarke County shooting

police sirens
police sirens(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Coleridge Court after reports of a shooting around 12:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the woman with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of her injuries and identity are unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

