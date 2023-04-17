3 classic cars worth $150K stolen from Hoschton home

HOSCHTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three classic cars and a 2022 Delta Tilt Trailer were stolen from a Jackson County home in March.

The four cars were stolen from a home on Hog Mountain Road March 21. In addition to the trailer, a Red 1986 K10 Chevy Silverado 4x4, Black 1987 R10 Chevy Silverado 2x4 and Black 1990 C-1500 Chevy SS.

The trailer was later recovered by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

