3 classic cars worth $150K stolen from Hoschton home
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOSCHTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three classic cars and a 2022 Delta Tilt Trailer were stolen from a Jackson County home in March.
The four cars were stolen from a home on Hog Mountain Road March 21. In addition to the trailer, a Red 1986 K10 Chevy Silverado 4x4, Black 1987 R10 Chevy Silverado 2x4 and Black 1990 C-1500 Chevy SS.
The trailer was later recovered by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.