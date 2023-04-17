Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

3 classic cars worth $150K stolen from Hoschton home

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOSCHTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three classic cars and a 2022 Delta Tilt Trailer were stolen from a Jackson County home in March.

The four cars were stolen from a home on Hog Mountain Road March 21. In addition to the trailer, a Red 1986 K10 Chevy Silverado 4x4, Black 1987 R10 Chevy Silverado 2x4 and Black 1990 C-1500 Chevy SS.

The trailer was later recovered by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris
Atlanta rapper Domani Harris’ new song ‘I Did It’ goes viral
4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
Officials: 4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
19-year-old shot in hand at Popeyes in DeKalb County
Investigation is underway after the South Fulton mayor attempted to hold an event ‘without a...
Police: South Fulton mayor tried to host event ‘without a permit’
Troy Simon
Georgia man accused of killing tow truck operator arrested, identified

Latest News

Doctors concerned about delayed cataract surgeries for seniors in Georgia
Weather impacting spring break travel at Charlotte airport
Airlines preparing for a summer travel surge
Airlines prepare for summer travel surge
Carolyn Long Banks
Funeral services announced for 1st Black woman to serve on Atlanta City Council