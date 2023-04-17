32-year-old man reported missing in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 32-year-old man has been reported missing in Atlanta, officials said.

Lavoris Sharpe was last seen on Monday at Grady Hospital wearing tan pants, a blue shirt, and white shoes, according to Atlanta police officials.

If anyone has seen him or knows his whereabouts, they are asked to contact 911 immediately or the Homicide/ Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-2494.

