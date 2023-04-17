Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

32-year-old man reported missing in Atlanta

32-year-old Lavoris Sharpe
32-year-old Lavoris Sharpe(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 32-year-old man has been reported missing in Atlanta, officials said.

Lavoris Sharpe was last seen on Monday at Grady Hospital wearing tan pants, a blue shirt, and white shoes, according to Atlanta police officials.

If anyone has seen him or knows his whereabouts, they are asked to contact 911 immediately or the Homicide/ Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-2494.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris
Atlanta rapper Domani Harris’ new song ‘I Did It’ goes viral
4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
Officials: 4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
19-year-old shot in hand at Popeyes in DeKalb County
Investigation is underway after the South Fulton mayor attempted to hold an event ‘without a...
Police: South Fulton mayor tried to host event ‘without a permit’
Troy Simon
Georgia man accused of killing tow truck operator arrested, identified

Latest News

Doctors concerned about delayed cataract surgeries for seniors in Georgia
Fulton County Jail
Sheriff Patrick Labat announces sweeping changes at Fulton County Jail
Weather impacting spring break travel at Charlotte airport
Airlines preparing for a summer travel surge
Airlines prepare for summer travel surge