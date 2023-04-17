Positively Georgia
Airlines preparing for a summer travel surge

Airlines are preparing for what officials expect to be a summer travel surge this year.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Airlines are preparing for what officials expect to be a summer travel surge this year.

Officials fear meltdowns could potentially be similar to 2022 when the FAA allowed some major airlines to reduce flight schedules.

“Book on Sundays, travel on Wednesdays and the sweet spot to get the best deal on domestic airfare is 21 to 60 days out,” an official said.

A shortage of air traffic controllers and the efforts to reduce flight delays and surge in demand has led to an increase in costs, officials add.

According to Expedia.com, there has been a 25% increase in online flight searches for June through August 2023.

Airlines prepare for summer travel surge