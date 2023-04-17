Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Braves to host nation’s top Native American high school baseball players

Thursday morning inside Truist Park as preparations for the Braves 2023 home opener get underway.
Thursday morning inside Truist Park as preparations for the Braves 2023 home opener get underway.(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Braves will host 50 of the nation’s best Native American high school baseball players during a showcase June 24 and 25.

The Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase will take place at Truist Park.

June 24 will feature a pro-style workout and a home run derby. Players will be split into two teams for a showcase game the next day. Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collier will coach the teams and MLB and college scouts will be in attendance. The Braves will reportedly use technology to record advanced statistics during the game to help players improve.

This is the second straight year the showcase is being held. The 2022 showcase hosted players from 35 tribal affiliations.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris
Atlanta rapper Domani Harris’ new song ‘I Did It’ goes viral
4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
Officials: 4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
19-year-old shot in hand at Popeyes in DeKalb County
Investigation is underway after the South Fulton mayor attempted to hold an event ‘without a...
Police: South Fulton mayor tried to host event ‘without a permit’
Troy Simon
Georgia man accused of killing tow truck operator arrested, identified

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia reacts after being hit by a pitch from Cincinnati Reds' Hunter...
Braves’ Arcia headed to IL with microfracture in left wrist
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario watches his solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the...
Rosario’s tie-breaking HR in 8th sends Braves past Reds, 5-4
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first...
Braves RHP Ian Anderson to have season-ending surgery
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth, right, scores on a Rougned Odor ground ball as the ball get...
Braves place d’Arnaud on 7-day injured list with concussion