Braves to host nation’s top Native American high school baseball players

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Braves will host 50 of the nation’s best Native American high school baseball players during a showcase June 24 and 25.

The Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase will take place at Truist Park.

June 24 will feature a pro-style workout and a home run derby. Players will be split into two teams for a showcase game the next day. Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collier will coach the teams and MLB and college scouts will be in attendance. The Braves will reportedly use technology to record advanced statistics during the game to help players improve.

This is the second straight year the showcase is being held. The 2022 showcase hosted players from 35 tribal affiliations.

