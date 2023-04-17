Positively Georgia
Dawson man arrested, charged in connection with murder

(WCAX)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Dawson.

De’travion Simmons was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of 25-year-old Austin Johnson Apr. 16. Johnson was found shot at 559 Forrester Drive SE in Dawson and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Dawson Police Department at 229-995-4414.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

