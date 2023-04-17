DEA to host pill take back event in Douglasville

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DEA is set to host a pill take-back event on Saturday.

According to the Douglasville Police Department Facebook page, officials are set to host the event at the Douglasville Public Safety Complex located at 2083 Fairburn Rd. from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on April 22.

Officials said, “no sharps or inhalers accepted. No medications will be accepted before or after the event, only during the times of the event.”

Some of the partners for the event include Drug Enforcement Administration, Douglas County WSA, Douglas County Safe Kids, and the Premier Drugstore, officials added.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.