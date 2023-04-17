Decatur city officials seek to add more security to downtown area

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Decatur officials are planning ways to make the downtown area safer.

According to Decaturish.com, city commissioners are working on a plan to hire more police officers to make the area safer.

There is already some security that patrols the downtown area, officials said. The officers will work with the security teams that make the area safe.

