Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Decatur city officials seek to add more security to downtown area

Decatur officials are planning on ways to make the downtown area safer.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Decatur officials are planning ways to make the downtown area safer.

According to Decaturish.com, city commissioners are working on a plan to hire more police officers to make the area safer.

There is already some security that patrols the downtown area, officials said. The officers will work with the security teams that make the area safe.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris
Atlanta rapper Domani Harris’ new song ‘I Did It’ goes viral
4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
Officials: 4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
19-year-old shot in hand at Popeyes in DeKalb County
Investigation is underway after the South Fulton mayor attempted to hold an event ‘without a...
Police: South Fulton mayor tried to host event ‘without a permit’
Troy Simon
Georgia man accused of killing tow truck operator arrested, identified

Latest News

Doctors concerned about delayed cataract surgeries for seniors in Georgia
Renderings of a planned mixed-use development in south Forsyth County.
Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena
Imagen ilustrativa
Delays expected after crash on Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville
police sirens
29-year-old woman injured in Athens-Clarke County shooting