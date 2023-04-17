Positively Georgia
DeKalb County School Board could make decision on superintendent this week

School board may vote on superintendent this week
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The back and forth continues over who should be DeKalb County’s superintendent, with the school board legally able to vote over the position as soon as this Wednesday.

The school board has a regularly scheduled meeting today, where they are not able to vote on the superintendent just yet due to Georgia law.

“We’ve had a revolving door in our district for the last 10 years. We’ve had nine superintendents in 10 years and that’s acceptable,” said Lance Hammonds, the president of DeKalb’s NAACP branch.

Right now, Dr. Vasanne Tinsley is the interim superintendent. She retired from the district in 2020 after 25 years of service and stepped into the role as interim almost a year ago.

“I’m here for the challenge and I’m here as I need to be in the interim to make things work for the students and staff and community of DeKalb,” Dr. Tinsley told Atlanta News First when she was first appointed as the interim super.

Now, the school board has a new person in mind: Dr. Devon Horton. He’s named as the finalist for the role of superintendent. The school board even held a town hall so parents and teachers could meet the possible new leader.

“I understand there’s some challenges just in leadership in this district… at least perceived or reality, but I would also say I’m an experienced leader I don’t run from anything,” said Dr. Horton.

But State Superintendent Richard Woods is saying not so fast. In this newly obtained letter that he wrote to the DeKalb County School Board, he asked, ”I respectfully urge you to pause the selection process and afford Dr. Tinsley additional time to get the district on solid footing.”

DeKalb school board’s chair responded:

A school district spokesperson says according to Georgia law, no final agreements will be made as far as who the superintendent is until the minimum 14 days of public input have passed. That means the school board could decide on a superintendent as early as Wednesday if they decide to call a board meeting, which they’d have to do by tomorrow to give the public 24 hours notice.

Atlanta News First has reached out to school board members on if a special meeting will be called this week but has not heard back. They’ll be in executive and workshop meetings today until this evening when the meeting opens up to the public at 5:45 p.m.

