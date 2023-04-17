Positively Georgia
Delays expected after crash on Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a motorcycle crash on Douglas Boulevard on Monday.

Authorities responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

“Please avoid the area and expect traffic delays,” Douglas County Fire and Emergency Medical Services officials said.

Officials have not said if any injuries were reported.

Douglasville police officials are investigating what led up to the crash.

