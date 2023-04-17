Diverging Diamond Interchange now open at Abernathy Road, GA 400

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The new Diverging Diamond Interchange is officially open at Abernathy Road and Georgia 400.

All weekend, contractors had the intersection closed as they worked on the finishing touches, putting the concrete barrier walls in place and installing new striping and new signage. And as of early Monday, it’s officially open.

New this morning in Sandy Springs: The new “diverging diamond” interchange is open to drivers on Abernathy Road at GA400. I’m in the Coolray First Alert Tracker with a live look on ⁦@ATLNewsFirst⁩. pic.twitter.com/5yYWJaBuiz — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) April 17, 2023

The diverging diamond concept is becoming a popular way to reconfigure interchanges. The traffic pattern allows drivers to briefly cross over to the opposite side of the roadway while in a high-volume interchange. It’s a concept that’s getting popular because it’s shown to relieve congestion and cut down on the number of accidents.

ATL! Don't forget the Abernathy Rd Diverging Diamond Interchange is anticipated to open this weekend at #Transform285400. Expect weekend delays and watch for new signage to help you navigate these new DDI roadway and ramp configurations. https://t.co/LxP8291zxn pic.twitter.com/lysnTcGJYV — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) April 12, 2023

The concept can be confusing for drivers not accustomed to it.

“You’re on the other side of the road, and it makes you feel like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know if the car is coming my way,’ and ‘Should I go this way?’ It is very confusing,” driver Ciera Hudson said.

Several other interchanges in Georgia already use Diverging Diamond traffic pattern. The one at Ashford Dunwoody Road and I-285 has been functioning now for more than a decade. This one is different because the diverging diamond takes place under the freeway.

“What we’re asking everyone to do is just pay attention,” said Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Matt McGinnis. “Put your phones down, slow down, watch for traffic direction, and stay with the flow of traffic. It will be marked; it will be ready for you. You just have to be ready for it.”

