Doctors concerned about delayed cataract surgeries for seniors in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Doctors are expressing concern for Georgia seniors with Aetna Insurance.

Georgia ophthalmologists who spoke to Atlanta News First said, the insurance company is frequently denying patients who qualify for routine vision-saving surgery, and pointless delays are putting seniors in risky situations on the roads.

“I was having trouble seeing at night and I had to start my schedule doing everything during the day because I really couldn’t see with the lights coming at me,” 71-year-old Peggy Mitchell told Atlanta News First she knew it was time to get her second cataract surgery.

“Cataract is where the lens of the eye gets cloudy. So that can happen anywhere between age 40 and up,” Peggy’s Ophthalmologist, Dr. Hewitt, of North Fulton Eye Care said, Peggy was losing her eyesight and needed the vision-saving surgery as soon as possible.

Dr. Hewitt said she booked Peggy’s surgery for November of last year, “We applied for the prior authorization through her Medicare Advantage plan which is called Aetna and they contract with a company called iCare to do the approvals and iCare denied her surgery.”

Dr. Hewitt said when Aetna insurance and iCare denied Peggy, she had to push back her surgery date, file an appeal and Peggy had to remain in the dark, on expensive prescription eye drops she was using to prepare for the surgery.

“So, once we get a denial then we have to file an appeal which is additional paperwork, it usually additional documentation. Unfortunately, a lot of times the documentation that we are sending it appears that it wasn’t reviewed because it may be the same information that was already sent the first time that they are asking for again,” Dr. Hewitt said.

“But they led me to believe that I would be approved,” Peggy said.

Dr. Hewitt said one month later Aetna finally approved Peggy’s surgery, but Peggy is not the only one facing Aetna delays.

“In the last quarter of 2022 I’ve probably had at least 50 patients that have had this issue,” Dr. Hewitt said.

Dr. Hewitt said the problem is Aetna’s new prior authorization rule for cataract surgery.

Dr. Hewitt said only Georgia and Florida are required to undergo additional approval, “Now why Georgia and Florida are singled out, I am really not sure, but I know that to this day even in Florida Aetna has finally rescinded it there, but it’s still holding the line in Georgia.”

Atlanta News First reached out to Aetna Insurance for comment and iCare and did not hear back.

“I think the main thing that bothers me about it is this is our seniors, and we want our seniors to be safe driving on the road, especially at night,” Dr. Hewitt said the best thing seniors can do is switch insurance providers to Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Health Care or Cigna Healthcare because they don’t require prior authorizations for cataract surgery.

