Family claims man who died in Gwinett County jail was denied medical attention

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a man who died while in custody at the Gwinnett County Detention Center have announced a lawsuit, alleging he was denied medical attention.

Attorneys for the family claim the detainee, Deion Strayhon, 26, was not given proper care after “repeatedly complaining of stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and being unable to eat.”

Strayhon died in April 2021 of a hemorrhaged ulcer, just 22 days after reporting his symptoms. The family described his death as “easily preventable.”

