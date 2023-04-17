Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Family claims man who died in Gwinett County jail was denied medical attention

Jail Bars
Jail Bars(Storyblocks)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a man who died while in custody at the Gwinnett County Detention Center have announced a lawsuit, alleging he was denied medical attention.

Attorneys for the family claim the detainee, Deion Strayhon, 26, was not given proper care after “repeatedly complaining of stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and being unable to eat.”

RELATED: Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Strayhon died in April 2021 of a hemorrhaged ulcer, just 22 days after reporting his symptoms. The family described his death as “easily preventable.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris
Atlanta rapper Domani Harris’ new song ‘I Did It’ goes viral
4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
Officials: 4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
19-year-old shot in hand at Popeyes in DeKalb County
Investigation is underway after the South Fulton mayor attempted to hold an event ‘without a...
Police: South Fulton mayor tried to host event ‘without a permit’
Troy Simon
Georgia man accused of killing tow truck operator arrested, identified

Latest News

Doctors concerned about delayed cataract surgeries for seniors in Georgia
Abernathy Rd
Diverging Diamond interchange now open at Abernathy Road, GA 400
Business Attire
Walmart partners to offer business clothes for Atlanta high school seniors
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Here’s what you should know about your credit score
Adam Deck
Exotic birds stolen from Buckhead restaurant found safe, 1 arrested