Fatal crash shuts down Hwy 142 North at I-20 in Newton County

(WXIX)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle has Highway 142 North shut down at I-20 in Newton County Monday morning.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting one fatality at this time.

The northbound lanes will remain closed as the crash is investigated. Drivers should find alternate routes to avoid delays.

