Fatal crash shuts down Hwy 142 North at I-20 in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle has Highway 142 North shut down at I-20 in Newton County Monday morning.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting one fatality at this time.

The northbound lanes will remain closed as the crash is investigated. Drivers should find alternate routes to avoid delays.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 142 shut down at I-20 in Newton Co. due to deadly crash. Live updates on @ATLNewsFirst & @peachtreetv pic.twitter.com/znTNw9nrp6 — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) April 17, 2023

