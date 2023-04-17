Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Financial expert on last-minute tips for filing your taxes in Georgia

What you need to know if you still have not filed your 2023 taxes
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Still need to file your taxes? Most taxpayers will have until April 18 to submit their returns or request an extension. That’s because April 15, the typical deadline, falls on a Saturday, and April 17 is the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, where the IRS is headquartered.

Atlanta News First sat down with Bradley Rosen with Longevity Financial to discuss last-minute tips for filing your taxes.

To file an extension with the IRS, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris
Atlanta rapper Domani Harris’ new song ‘I Did It’ goes viral
4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
Officials: 4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
19-year-old shot in hand at Popeyes in DeKalb County
Investigation is underway after the South Fulton mayor attempted to hold an event ‘without a...
Police: South Fulton mayor tried to host event ‘without a permit’
Troy Simon
Georgia man accused of killing tow truck operator arrested, identified

Latest News

Doctors concerned about delayed cataract surgeries for seniors in Georgia
Cooper Wells Hansen
Teen charged with making bomb threat against Forsyth County synagogue
Abernathy Rd
Diverging Diamond interchange now open at Abernathy Road, GA 400
Stoney Lamar Williams
Second man arrested in Gwinnett County car dealership murder