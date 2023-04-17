Financial expert on last-minute tips for filing your taxes in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Still need to file your taxes? Most taxpayers will have until April 18 to submit their returns or request an extension. That’s because April 15, the typical deadline, falls on a Saturday, and April 17 is the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, where the IRS is headquartered.

Atlanta News First sat down with Bradley Rosen with Longevity Financial to discuss last-minute tips for filing your taxes.

To file an extension with the IRS, click here.

