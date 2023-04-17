Financial expert on last-minute tips for filing your taxes in Georgia
What you need to know if you still have not filed your 2023 taxes
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Still need to file your taxes? Most taxpayers will have until April 18 to submit their returns or request an extension. That’s because April 15, the typical deadline, falls on a Saturday, and April 17 is the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, where the IRS is headquartered.
Atlanta News First sat down with Bradley Rosen with Longevity Financial to discuss last-minute tips for filing your taxes.
To file an extension with the IRS, click here.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.