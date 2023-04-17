Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Grab the jacket this morning, it’s a chilly start to what will be a beautiful day!

Starting the day in the 40s, but expect sunshine and temperatures near 70 for the afternoon
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We kick off this new work and school week with temperatures in the low to mid 40s, so be sure to grab the jacket!

Through the day today, expect a sunny, breezy, and mild day. Wind speeds will be sustained around 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph possible.

Temperatures will be a touch cooler today as well with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

Through the overnight tonight, lows will again drop into the mid 40s, so don’t pack up the jacket just yet.

Most of this week looks nothing short of stunning! High temperatures will gradually warm day by day, with highs in the low 80s by Wednesday.

When it comes to rain, that returns Saturday along a cold front. Right now, it seems as though most of the rain will be out by the early afternoon, which means you can still get out and enjoy most of the weekend!

Behind this front, we will be cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 60s Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

