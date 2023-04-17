Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason

FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday, April. 12, 2023. Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing bogus allegations of fraud in the 2020 election is set to begin trial on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Delaware.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News put off the opening of the trial Monday for one day, without any explanation.

Lawyers for Fox and Dominion Voting Systems would not comment on Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis’ decision or on reports that settlement talks may be ongoing.

Davis said that delays in a long trial are not unusual and are built into the timeline. Before ordering a recess, he talked briefly in a conference with attorneys representing Fox and Dominion.

The closely watched case centers on whether Fox, which is based in New York, defamed Dominion, based in Denver, by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 election against Republican then-President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris
Atlanta rapper Domani Harris’ new song ‘I Did It’ goes viral
4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
Officials: 4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
19-year-old shot in hand at Popeyes in DeKalb County
Investigation is underway after the South Fulton mayor attempted to hold an event ‘without a...
Police: South Fulton mayor tried to host event ‘without a permit’
Troy Simon
Georgia man accused of killing tow truck operator arrested, identified

Latest News

Doctors concerned about delayed cataract surgeries for seniors in Georgia
Jail Bars
Family claims man who died in Gwinett County jail was denied medical attention
Emma, 18, sits for a portrait in Georgia on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The aspiring artist, with...
Why are teen girls in crisis? It’s not just social media
Two of the officers who mistook renters for squatters were on the payroll of the apartment...
No knock, no warrant: Roswell police raid wrong apartment