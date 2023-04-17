Fulton County could add Morehouse School of Medicine as healthcare provider

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – On Wednesday, County leaders will vote on a resolution that would name Morehouse School of Medicine as a designated healthcare provider for Central, South Fulton Counties.

“It’s really like a marriage made in heaven to the fact that the two of us came together, and we’re taking concrete steps,” said Robb Pitts, Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

“Not just talk, but action to address the health disparities in Central and South Fulton county,” said Pitts.

BREAKING: Fulton County will vote Wednesday to make Morehouse School of Medicine a designated healthcare provider for South & Central Fulton County.



There are no hospitals south of I-20 & a shortage of specialists. Morehouse would give a diverse region a diverse pool of doctors. pic.twitter.com/pdSYSgJYbP — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) April 17, 2023

Pitts said the partnership has been in the works for a few months.

This proposed resolution comes a week after Morehouse leadership, in conjunction with Ernst & Young, published a report that found South/Central Fulton County residents have a life expectancy five years shorter than residents in North Fulton County.

Last week, Atlanta News First talked with Dr. Adrian Tyndall about the report and the potential for expanding its footprint within Fulton County.

“It’s not so much about what Morehouse needs, it’s really what the community needs the most,” said Dr. Adrian Tyndall, Dean of Morehouse School of Medicine.

“We have a wonderful relationship with Grady Hospital, which will continue to be our partner in this process. We look at all options and possibilities in terms of how we actually create the right solution for our community,” said Dr. Tyndall.

Morehouse School of Medicine officials declined to comment further on the partnership, saying it was premature until after a vote is rendered.

Currently Morehouse School of Medicine uses Grady Memorial Hospital as a training site for many of its programs.

In an interview on Monday, Pitts said the two sides are still hashing out the details but Fulton County will provide funding that could go towards an upgraded facility, while Morehouse will provide the doctors and healthcare professionals.

“This effort with the Morehouse School of Medicine does not lessen our relationship with Grady Memorial Hospital – at all,” said Pitts. “In fact it strengthens it. Because in my opinion, the more the merrier,” Pitts added.

Pitts and other leaders have designated South Fulton a healthcare desert after Wellstar closed its ER at its Atlanta Medical Center – South location in East Point in May 2022.

In November, Wellstar Health System completely closed Atlanta Medical Center in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.