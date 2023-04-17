Holocaust Remembrance Day observed at Greenwood Cemetery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Ilse Reiner, was sent to a labor camp during the holocaust. She miraculously survived the horrors of that time. On Sunday, she came to Greenwood Cemetery, with the Star of David around her neck.

“Years ago we all had to wear a Star of David made out of cloth on our clothing wherever we went. I am wearing it because I want to,” said Reiner.

She was one of the survivors honored at the 58th Annual Community Observance of Yom Hashoah, which begins Monday evening. The event was held inside Atlanta’s Greenwood Cemetery where a memorial is placed to remember the six million Jews who were killed.

“I’m so sorry that there is a need for this type of remembrance of so many people annihilated,” said Reiner.

Also in attendance was Sen. John Ossof, and Consul General Anat Sultan-Dodan of Israel.

Organizer Karen Lansky Edlin said both of her parents are also survivors. She wants all to remember that hate did and still exists in the world.

“People aren’t born hating. The hate is learned. Children don’t hate, babies don’t hate, and we see all around us what happens when hate goes awry,” she said.

Reiner said she came to the event with mixed emotions, still saddened by the loss of so many lives, but also grateful to be among the living. She is hoping all in the world can remember to love one another.

“It is so important to be tolerant and to get along with people of different diversities,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.