Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

House fire investigation underway in Cherokee County

House fire investigation in Cherokee County
House fire investigation in Cherokee County(Cherokee County Fire)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway for a house fire in the area of Pearidge Road and Reinhardt College Pkwy.

Officials say when they arrived at the scene a small two-story residential structure with flames and smoke was coming from the front of the home.

Fire crews searched the home as firefighters deployed hoses and applied water to put out the flames.

The search confirmed no one was in the home and no injuries at this time.

The fire has been put out and crews are continuing to work on the scene, as this is still under investigation to find the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris
Atlanta rapper Domani Harris’ new song ‘I Did It’ goes viral
4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
Officials: 4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
19-year-old shot in hand at Popeyes in DeKalb County
Investigation is underway after the South Fulton mayor attempted to hold an event ‘without a...
Police: South Fulton mayor tried to host event ‘without a permit’
Troy Simon
Georgia man accused of killing tow truck operator arrested, identified

Latest News

Doctors concerned about delayed cataract surgeries for seniors in Georgia
APD
Nearly 2 pounds of cocaine found in convicted felon’s car in Atlanta, police say
Man accused of threaten KSU baseball players
Man threatens Kennesaw State University baseball players
An Atlanta News First Investigation
No knock, no warrant: Roswell police raid wrong apartment