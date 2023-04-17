House fire investigation underway in Cherokee County

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway for a house fire in the area of Pearidge Road and Reinhardt College Pkwy.

Officials say when they arrived at the scene a small two-story residential structure with flames and smoke was coming from the front of the home.

Fire crews searched the home as firefighters deployed hoses and applied water to put out the flames.

The search confirmed no one was in the home and no injuries at this time.

The fire has been put out and crews are continuing to work on the scene, as this is still under investigation to find the cause of the fire.

