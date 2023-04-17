Mableton voters heading back to the polls one more time

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters in Mableton are finding out just how much work is involved in getting their new city off the ground.

On Tuesday, yet another special election is taking place, and this one will finally decide who will be the city’s first-ever mayor, as well as councilors in districts two, three and five.

Michael Owens and Aaron Carman are facing each other in a runoff after last month’s election. The March 21 election also forced Monica Evette Delancy and Dami Oladapo into a district two runoff; Keisha Jeffcoat and Yashica Marshall in a district three runoff; and Cheryl David and T.J. Ferguson in a district five runoff.

Early voting in all of the runoffs was held last week.

MORE MABLETON HEADLINES FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST

Voters approved a split from Cobb County in the November 2022 election, wanting more autonomy over zoning and development in the Mableton area.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.