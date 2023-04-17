Positively Georgia
Mableton voters heading back to the polls one more time

Yet another election is taking place, and this one will finally decide who will be the city’s first-ever mayor.
Mableton voters head to the polls for runoff
By Tim Darnell
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters in Mableton are finding out just how much work is involved in getting their new city off the ground.

On Tuesday, yet another special election is taking place, and this one will finally decide who will be the city’s first-ever mayor, as well as councilors in districts two, three and five.

Michael Owens and Aaron Carman are facing each other in a runoff after last month’s election. The March 21 election also forced Monica Evette Delancy and Dami Oladapo into a district two runoff; Keisha Jeffcoat and Yashica Marshall in a district three runoff; and Cheryl David and T.J. Ferguson in a district five runoff.

Early voting in all of the runoffs was held last week.

Voters approved a split from Cobb County in the November 2022 election, wanting more autonomy over zoning and development in the Mableton area.

