Man threatens Kennesaw State University baseball players

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man who was seen on an Instagram video threatening KSU baseball players has been arrested.

The man in the video was arrested for committing a crime of violence said Cobb County officials. He was seen holding a gun while singing. He then posted another video on Instagram where he is seen holding a stack of money while threatening to harm another.

“Ryan Coe, you need to make contact with me first thing Monday morning, or I am putting this stack of cash on somebody on your team head, I swear to god”, “I got a stack for somebody on that baseball team head. It gotta be a white boy though, we gonna kill all the white boys. We gonna pop white boys one by one till I get what I need.”

In the video, he was said to be holding a picture of the head coach of KSU, Ryan Coe, per Cobb County officials he made terrorizing threats to another and that initiated a warrant for his arrest.

The man is currently in Cobb County jail while this incident is being investigated.

