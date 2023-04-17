Nearly 2 pounds of cocaine found in convicted felon’s car in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A convicted felon has been arrested after nearly 2 pounds of cocaine was found in his car in Atlanta.

On Apr. 11 a sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department made a traffic stop on Campbellton Road after noticing a vehicle with a suspended registration.

According to police, the registered owner of the vehicle who is identified as 41-year-old Craig Benning showed to be on felony probation.

Police said when asked if he was on felony probation, Benning initially replied no, but eventually admitted that he was on felony probation for a previous trafficking charge.

The sergeant continued his investigation and confirmed with Benning’s probation officer that he had a 4th amendment waiver under his previous trafficking charge out of another jurisdiction.

During a search of his car, officers found “suspected crack cocaine on the passenger side floorboard,” police said. “Upon a further search of the vehicle, suspected cocaine was recovered in the glove box.”

Benning was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration and trafficking cocaine.

The approximate total of narcotics recovered was nearly 751 grams, police added.

