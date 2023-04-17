Positively Georgia
One person in critical condition after shooting in Cobb County, police say

Person shot in Cobb County
Person shot in Cobb County(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Cobb County Sunday evening.

Police confirmed to Atlanta News First that officers responded to 889 Martin Luther King Jr Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

