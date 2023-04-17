Rep. Katie Dempsey commends Gov. Brian Kemp for signing Bill 45

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rep. Katie Dempsey commends Gov. Brian Kemp for signing Legislation to train school nurses and employees on seizure protocols.

“I want to commend Governor Brian Kemp for signing this legislation that will benefit nearly 17,000 Georgia children who are currently living with epilepsy,” said Rep. Dempsey. “There are 40 different forms of epilepsy and 25 different kinds of seizures – some are easy to recognize, but some are not. This new law will ensure school nurses and staff know exactly how to treat a student’s seizures, giving parents much-needed peace of mind when they drop their child off at school.”

On April 13 in Savannah, Gov. Kemp held a ceremony for various education-related bills, including Senate Bill 45, which seeks to provide better care to students who have a seizure at school through personalized seizure action plans. The bill will provide care for students diagnosed with epilepsy or a seizure disorder and will train school nurses and other school employees on proper treatment protocols.

At the signing ceremony, Rep. Katie Dempsey and the “Epilepsy Warrior”, A.J. Taylor were in attendance, A.J. shared his story about living with epilepsy since he was 14 years old. He talks about how he had to train people how to take care of him and how important it is to him that students with seizure disorders feel safe when walking into school.

Under the new plan parents and guardians will be required to provide schools with an annual seizure plan for their student, specifically outlining what to do in an emergency situation. By August 1, the Georgia Department of Education will develop a model seizre plan for schools without nurses. Georgia is one of 20 states that have passed the “Safe Seizure Laws” which protects Georgia students who are living with epilepsy and other seizure disorders.

For more information on SB 45, please click here .

