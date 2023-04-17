Residents voice concerns over traffic, parking around Piedmont Park during events

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As thousands attended the Dogwood Festival at Piedmont Park, some residents voiced concerns about parking and traffic in the area during events.

Marilyn Bowden has lived in her home on Cresthill Avenue near the park for 40 years.

She told Atlanta News First she is used to the festivals and events, but recently traffic and parking have been a nightmare.

“It’s really a serious problem and we need the city to block these streets for these events,” she said.

According to Bowden, the problems include cars parked illegally , traffic and congestion on the streets.

She said she worries about emergency vehicles making it through the area.

“I can’t get out of my house to go to work,” she said. “It was really dangerous and tensions were really high.”

Bowden said Atlanta Police are giving out tickets for the cars parked illegally, but she’d like more done.

“We’ve already controlled parking by having no parking on one side of the street,” she said. “Which is a sacrifice to us, we [residents] all have to park on one side, so we’ve made an effort.”

Others residents said they understand the concerns, but also said blocking more streets was extreme.

“Not too many problems,” one resident said. “Some people will come in the driveway but most people don’t block it or move if we ask them too.”

Atlanta News First reached out to Atlanta Police and the Mayor’s Office about the process of blocking streets during events.

