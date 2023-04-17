Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Roosters used for cockfighting found smuggled in vehicles crossing into US, officials say

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in...
Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Several live roosters commonly used for cockfighting were recently discovered hidden in vehicles at the Laredo Port of Entry on separate occasions, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.

Four other live roosters were discovered hidden in the console of a different pickup at the end of March.

“We remain committed to upholding our agriculture mission, preventing the spread of animal diseases and preventing the exploitation of live animals,” said port director Alberto Flores.

The roosters from both seizures were taken to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris
Atlanta rapper Domani Harris’ new song ‘I Did It’ goes viral
4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
Officials: 4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
19-year-old shot in hand at Popeyes in DeKalb County
Investigation is underway after the South Fulton mayor attempted to hold an event ‘without a...
Police: South Fulton mayor tried to host event ‘without a permit’
Troy Simon
Georgia man accused of killing tow truck operator arrested, identified

Latest News

Doctors concerned about delayed cataract surgeries for seniors in Georgia
2023
Financial experts on last-minute tips for filing your taxes in Georgia
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge