Sheriff Patrick Labat announces sweeping changes at Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sheriff Patrick Labat is announcing sweeping changes at the Fulton County Jail.

“It’s clear to me that it’s time, past time, to clean house,” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said in a news release Monday.

At an executive staff meeting held over the weekend, Sheriff Labat asked for, received, and accepted the resignations of the Chief Jailer, Assistant Chief Jailer, and Assistant Chief Jailer, Criminal Investigative Division.

In addition, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing all legal options to change medical vendors and enter into a new contract with a provider that can effectively, consistently, and compassionately deliver the best standard of care.

“Investigators are still doing important work examining the circumstances that led to Mr. LaShawn Thompson’s tragic death. That work includes the ongoing OPS investigation and an investigation being conducted by the Atlanta Police Department, which was the responding agency. Once those investigations are completed, the full investigative package will be handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for review,” a release stated.

“Most importantly, we want to, once again, extend our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. LaShawn Thompson,” said Sheriff Patrick ‘Pat’ Labat. “The final investigative report will not ease the family’s grief or bring their loved one back, but it is my hope and expectation that it provides a full, accurate, and transparent account of the facts surrounding Mr. Thompson’s death so that it provides all of the answers they are seeking and deserve.”

• The $500k emergency expense was approved in September and services were rendered at that time. That mitigation was in addition to prior ongoing and routine mitigation services.

• Detainee transfers began shortly after Sheriff Labat assumed office in 2021 and are ongoing. Sheriff Labat has sought additional transfers in light of this tragedy with a total of 673 detainees currently housed in other municipalities at an average cost of $47k per day. Efforts to transfer detainees out of Rice Street are ongoing.

