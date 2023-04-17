Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a middle school teacher with striking one of her children in the classroom.

Miranda Fowler is livid about what she says happened to her 12-year-old daughter at Kennedy Road Middle School in Spalding County.

“She hasn’t wanted to go back to school. She said what if I get slapped again,” Fowler said. “I get a text from my daughter, and she says ‘Mom I’ve been slapped by a teacher.’ And I said ‘huh? What?’ And she sends me a picture and sure enough you can see where she had been slapped.”

Fowler’s daughter said her teacher slapped her in the face last Thursday. It happened in a classroom of students with learning disabilities.

“A student came up to my daughter and got the papers she was working on and ripped it so my daughter gets up to do the same thing and the teacher just walks right past the other students and just slaps her,” Fowler said.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Sowjanya Ballikurva was arrested Monday for simple battery and was given a $1,500 bond.

The Spalding County School District sent a statement in response saying, “School leadership became aware of a reported incident at Kennedy Road Middle School on Thursday, April 13 and an investigation, by the appropriate authorities, was promptly initiated.”

Fowler said the school district was forewarned about the teacher a month ago when she complained about her yelling at students, and nothing was done.

“Honestly, I’m not letting her go back to that school. I mean this has been going on for a while. I mean it is like a circus there,” Fowler said.

We’ve also learned that school administrators are in some hot water. Sheriff Dix said the principal and school staff knew about the incident and failed to inform the school resource officer and sheriff’s office. The school nurse is the one who spoke up about it.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement:

On April 13, 2023, the SRO at Kennedy Road Middle School was notified by the school nurse, who is a mandatory reporter, that a 6th grade student had been brought to her alleging that she had been struck in the face by a teacher. When the SRO saw the child, he noted redness on the child’s face as though she had been struck.

Sheriff Darrell Dix, “School Administrators, who are also mandatory reporters, did not notify the SRO of the allegation that had been made, or that the child appeared to have been struck. When the SRO located the Principal, he was told that the teacher had already been interviewed by school staff, admitted she struck the child, and sent home.

Sheriff Darrell Dix, “The SRO was not notified of the incident by the Principal or school staff, nor was he asked to be present during the interview before the teacher was sent home. Fortunately, one of my staff members knows the teacher and was able to arrange for her to be interviewed by the SRO and Investigators. Video of the incident has been reviewed, and she also has admitted to us that she struck the child. There was a delay in arresting the teacher because we, along with the District Attorney’s Office, had to gather information about the teacher’s diplomatic status. Once we were able to verify that information, she was notified of the warrant, and she turned herself in this morning.”

Arrested was Sowjayna Ballikurva I/F 44. She has been charged with 1 count of Simple Battery.

“We’re glad that the nurse did her duty, stepped forward, and spoke to the SRO or we may not have found out about it. This isn’t the first time this type of situation has happened, and we have brought this to the attention of school system administration on several previous occasions. Given the fact that we often have to play catch-up, it turned out as well as it could.”

