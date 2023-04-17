Positively Georgia
Teen charged with making bomb threat against Forsyth County synagogue

Cooper Wells Hansen
Cooper Wells Hansen(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Forsyth County teen has been arrested after authorities say he posted a bomb threat on social media targeting a synagogue.

Officials said 18-year-old Cooper Wells Hansen was arrested in connection with a threat and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

On March 21 just before 5 p.m., deputies received reports of a bomb threat made at 8:30 a.m. on Twitter that stated a pipe bomb had been placed at a local Jewish Synagogue, authorities said.

“785 Brannon Road is the only Jewish Synagogue in Forsyth County so resources were deployed to this address to access the threat. Upon my arrival, Explosive K9 Detection units were already on the scene. I met with Levi Mentz, who is the Rabbi in charge of the property,” a report stated.

When the FBI Joint Task Force went to the suspect’s house to attempt to make contact, deputies assisted the bomb detection dogs in clearing the house and property but no explosives were found on the premises.

“We believe that this threat was made with a bias against Judaism, however, due to an IBR (Integrated Baseline Review) error, we could not list it in the report. The investigation was turned over to Forsyth County Detectives and the FBI Task Force,” officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

