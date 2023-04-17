Walmart partners to offer business clothes for Atlanta high school seniors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 1-800-TruckWreck, powered by Witherite Law Group, is partnering with Walmart Inc., to host a pop-up shop for graduating seniors who have applied for the law firm’s “Making a Difference” Scholarship.

The pop-up shop will be held on April 17 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at South Atlanta High School.

The Innovation Café inside the school will be transformed into a pop-up department store. The shop will include a variety of business and business-casual clothing options, donated by Walmart, for students to choose from.

According to organizers, this will help prepare them for upcoming college tours and interviews, including the “Making a Difference” scholarship interview.

In addition to clothing, the students will also receive Walmart gift cards, sponsored by 1-800-TruckWreck, to further assist them with other items needed after high school.

“I wholeheartedly believe the adage ‘you never get a second chance to make a first impression,’ especially as related to interviewing. Being knowledgeable and enthusiastic is only half the battle when facing someone in a position to offer you a scholarship, a career, or even a promotion,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “Interviewers look for the complete package, and that’s why we’re providing these students access to appropriate business attire - to help them look and feel confident and make an awesome impression.”

“With time and circumstance, some of the previous norms of business have been abandoned, like dressing up for interviews. When a candidate takes care to dress the part, it gets noticed,” said Shante Phillips, market coordinator, M19 Metro Atlanta Area, Walmart. “We’re thrilled to once again contribute to the success of these students as they seek to secure the ‘Making a Difference’ Scholarship.”

BACKGROUND

The “Making a Difference” Scholarship was created in 2016 and provides financial assistance to students who have demonstrated leadership in their schools and communities. Interviews for this year’s scholarships will take place on April 19. The award presentation will take place on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Historically, every student who has completed an application and interview has received a scholarship. This year 38 students have applied, making a potential scholarship giveaway of $95,000 in scholarship funds awarded by 1-800-TruckWreck. Additionally, if students maintain a 2.5 GPA and take at least 12 credit hours each semester, their “Making a Difference” scholarships are renewable annually.

