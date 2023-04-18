Positively Georgia
32-year-old man charged in connection to 2021 Bibb County murder case

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 32-year-old man was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection to an involuntary manslaughter investigation from January 2021.

Officials said a man identified as Justin Antryon Collins was wanted for involuntary manslaughter and was located by officers around 8 p.m. on Monday near the 4400 block of Ocmlugee East Boulevard. When officers tried to make contact with him, officials say Collins fled the scene on foot. He was eventually taken into custody.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that Larry Liggins and another male later identified as Collins were involved in a physical altercation inside the BJ Billiard’s at 430 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. around 11:53 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2021. Witnesses told police that during the altercation, Liggins was punched, fell back, and hit his head against a wooden pillar.

Liggins was rushed to a hospital and later died, according to officials. The warrant was issued for Collins for aggravated battery at the time.

Officials add that Collins was wanted in Chatham County for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and reckless driving.

Collins was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

County leaders say massive Forsyth development will be privately funded
