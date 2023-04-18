Positively Georgia
Alicia Keys to play State Farm Arena July 3

Alicia Keys performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham...
Alicia Keys performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)(Henry Nicholls | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Superstar Alicia Keys will return to the State Farm Arena July 3 as part of her KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR.

Keys has sold 20 million records and 38 million singles in the United States according to the Recording Industry of America. She has multiple platinum records and No. 1 hits, including “No One” and “My Boo.”

Tickets are on pre-sale now and will go on sale to the general public Apr. 21.

