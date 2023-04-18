Alicia Keys to play State Farm Arena July 3

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Superstar Alicia Keys will return to the State Farm Arena July 3 as part of her KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR.

Keys has sold 20 million records and 38 million singles in the United States according to the Recording Industry of America. She has multiple platinum records and No. 1 hits, including “No One” and “My Boo.”

Tickets are on pre-sale now and will go on sale to the general public Apr. 21.

