Clayton County domestic violence suspect arrested in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect in a Clayton County domestic violence incident was arrested in Atlanta, according to police.

Police say Ameer Daniels beat, strangled and shot at a woman in Jonesboro. Clayton County police tracked Daniels to an address on Bell Avenue in Atlanta where he was arrested without incident Monday morning, according to the arrest report.

Daniels has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault by strangulation. No bond has been set.

