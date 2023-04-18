County leaders say massive Forsyth development will be privately funded

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, county leaders said a near $2-billion development in Forsyth County will be privately funded.

“At this time, it is a privately funded project. Not owned or being financed by the County or its taxpayers,” said Forsyth County Commissioner Laura Semanson.

On Tuesday, Semanson surveyed the site at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road along Georgia 400 in Alpharetta.

“It’s going to be astounding for this community. We have not seen anything of this scale,” said Semanson.

Officials said the development, what’s coined The Gathering, will cost an estimated $1.5- $2 million, financed by Vernon Krause, CEO of Krause Auto Group.

Semanson stressed the immense economic impact on the region including job growth.

She said 20,000 people will be hired for construction and an additional 12,000 workers will be needed as staff for the development.

The initial plans highlight 1.6 million square feet of commercial and retail space, a 750,000 square foot arena, a community center, hotels, and a fire station.

Developers said they have built the arena with hopes of drawing an NHL franchise to serve as a tenant.

Atlanta News First reached out to the NHL on its expansion efforts.

A spokesperson referenced recent comments made by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

“I’ve heard from Salt Lake City, Quebec City, Atlanta, Houston. But we’re not planning to expand right now,” said Bettman.

“And nobody is in need of relocation. Our franchises have never been stronger, and have never been more stable. Obviously, we need a new arena in Arizona. And we’re hoping the May 16 referendum in Tempe enables that new arena and the project around it to come out of the ground. But, as I said, our franchises have never been healthier and stronger than where they are right now,” Bettman said.

Semanson said developers approached the County and stressed they believe the project will make a profit even without an NHL franchise.

“We believe that the national franchise definitely is taking a look at this. But even if it wasn’t, the opportunity here for concerts and other types of public events is enough to sustain this project,” Semanson said.

The project will be introduced to the public on Tuesday, April 25 at the Forsyth County Commission work session at 2 p.m.

