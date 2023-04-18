Deadline to file tax returns arrives; Here’s what to know
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The time has finally come! Tuesday, April 18 is Tax Day and if you don’t think you’ll make tonight’s deadline, you do have options.
If you absolutely cannot meet the April 18 midnight deadline, visit irs.gov, and on the main page, click “File an Extension.” This will give you an extra six months to file the return.
If you live in a county damaged by tornados or severe storms such as Henry, Jasper, Newton, Pike, Spalding, Troup, Butts, Crisp, or Meriwether, you automatically get an extension through October 16.
If you owe money, you’ll need to pay something by tonight’s deadline, even if it’s a partial payment. The interest rate on short-term and long-term payment plans are between 6% and 7%.
For answers to all of your tax filing questions, click here.
And don’t miss out on some sweet treats today.
